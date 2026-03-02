Keith Urban 'solitary' life laid bare after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban is reportedly embracing bachelor life following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

As reports suggested earlier that family and friends came closer to the Babygirl actress amid her split from the country singer, however, Woman's Day reported that Keith is living a "solitary" bachelor life in Nashville.

The outlet claimed that Keith has blocked people out of his circle linked to his and Nicole's past.

"He's now living a life that's been completely purged of everyone to do with his past life," a source told the outlet.

For those unversed, Nicole filed for divorce from Keith back in late September 2025 after their almost two decades of marriage.

They settled their divorce in January with Nicole securing the primary custody of their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Likewise, Nicole is also "not rushing" to find a new romantic partner and is currently "focused" on "things that make her happy."

An insider told People, "Nicole's not rushing into dating. She's in a really good place now.”

“She's focused on the things that make her happy, like family and work."