Princess Beatrice is ‘haunted’ by dreadful shamed Andrew arrest
Princess Beatrice seems traumatised after her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest
Princess Beatrice has been left hurt and traumatised by father Andrew’s arrest.
The 37-year-old was spotted strolling on the streets of London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, visibly tensed.
Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street. Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.
"It's her eyes that appear to have taken on a more haunted, wary expression here and although she tries to chat to suggest a normal, relaxed outing with friends, her tense facial muscles suggest she's far from comfortable here,” she adds.
"She even tries to walk quickly and drink from her coffee cup at the same time, which wouldn't be a normal manoeuver, suggesting she might be keen to use the cup as a barrier to partially hide her face."
“When she does look up she performs a nose-wrinkled expression that hints at a grimace of dislike or disgust, perhaps at the camera attention", she added.
