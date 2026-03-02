Pentagon says no evidence Iran planned attack on US, undercutting strike justification

The officials from the Trump administration in closed-door briefings with congress have revealed the intentions of Iran.

According to the sources privy to matter, the Pentagon has not found evidence that showed Iran was preparing an attack on the US before the country was hit by US-Israel strikes on Saturday.

As reported by Reuters, these remarks to Congress showed a deviation from the statement made by senior administration officials.

These officials informed reporters that President Donald Trump launched the attacks because of potential indicators that Iranians might attack US forces “perhaps pre-emptively” in the Middle East.

During the 90-minutes long briefing, the Pentagon emphasized that although there was no intel about Tehran attacking the US, Iran’s ballistic missiles and proxy forces posed a serious threat to US interests.

The recent ongoing strikes on Iran demonstrated the US’ actions, aiming to curtail Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions and its missile program.

Some experts have linked these strikes to US efforts to pursue regime change in Iran.

Democrats have criticized Trump for waging a “war of choice” even not backed by an intelligence report when the US was involved in talks with Iran.

US’ Saturday strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and various other officials, plunging Iran and the Middle East in total chaos.

During these attacks, the US also suffered casualties. According to the US Central Command, three US troops were killed and five seriously injured along with several other troops with minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.