Zendaya, Tom Holland secretly married?
The pair got engaged in late 2024 over the holidays
Zendaya and Tom Holland's "wedding has already happened", claims the actress's longtime stylist.
On Sunday, March 1, on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards the Dune star's stylist, Law Roach, has claimed that Zendaya and Tom are married.
"The wedding has already happened," he told Access Hollywood.
"You missed it," he teased.
After the shock claim, the reporter then inquired to confirm, "Is that true?"
Law responded with a laugh, "It's very true."
The couple had not made any official statement yet.
Zendaya and Tom, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, were speculated to be engaged at last year's Golden Globes when Zendaya wore a diamond on the ring finger.
Later that day, TMZ confirmed their engagement.
A source privy to People also confirmed the news, stating, Tom "had been wanting to propose [to the Challengers actress] for a while now. He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one.”
"They have something very special,” the source added.
Tom seemingly confirmed his engagement to Zendaya in September when a reporter referred to her as his "girlfriend," prompting the Spider-Man star to update their relationship status publicly, that Zendaya was his "fiancée."
