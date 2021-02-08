One killed in Bara accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A man was killed and three others wounded in an accident on Frontier Road in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Sunday. A rickshaw and motorbike collided, leaving four persons injured. They were shifted to a hospital where one of them, identified as Khalid, succumbed injuries. The others, including Munawar Khan, Bilal Khan and Badam Khan, were under-treatment till the filing of this report.