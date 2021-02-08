PTI govt has failed to deliver, says Sirajul Haq

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver on all fronts while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was striving to protect the properties of two families.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Muqam Chowk. Sirajul Haq added that no-one was ready to trust the PTI government as it was notorious for taking U-turns. He added that PDM was heading towards a blind alley. He added the PDM had also started taking U-turns, saying the alliance lacked a proper strategy.

He added that the PTI government had completed 950 days in power, but still Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wasn’t prepared to deliver on the pledges. The JI leader said the PTI government had reneged on all the pledges and lacked the ability to come up to the expectations of the people.

“Imran Khan has no vision. He has handed over the country to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank,” he alleged. He said the PTI government was the worst, most incapable and the most corrupt setup in the history of the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed our culture and economy,” Senator Sirajul Haq said, adding, that there was no respect for mosques, where actors were shooting movies. The government’s foreign policy had badly failed and earned a bad name for the nation, he added. He claimed that the economy and peace had been destroyed under Imran Khan’s government.

The JI head added the generals, the PPP, PML-N and PTI ruled the country in the last 73 years and promoted vested interests and accumulated wealth stashed in offshore banks. He added the present and past rulers betrayed the ideology of Pakistan due to which the country was facing a critical situation.

He added that when in opposition Imran Khan would say that the prime minister was corrupt when the rupee would lose value and the prices of petrol and electricity were raised. He maintained that in five months the government robbed people of Rs5 billion. He added that petrol was being sold for Rs64 per litre but now the government had raised its price to Rs111 per litre.