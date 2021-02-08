IBCC contest

Islamabad: The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced to conduct the competition of inter board co-curricular activities at the regional level, under the direction of the Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

According to IBCC, as per the schedule of the first competition will be held on February 11 in Karachi, second on February 16 in Sukkur, third on February 18 in Bahawalpur, fourth on February 22 in Lahore, fifth on February 26 in Islamabad, sixth on March 1 in Peshawar, and seventh regional competition will be held on March 4, in Abbottabad. The final round of competitions will be held in Islamabad at the national level by the end of March. The position holders of the regional competition will compete in the final round.