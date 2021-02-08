Webinar on Kashmir under siege held

Islamabad : While the world has not moved beyond verbal rhetoric, the Indian state continues to martyr innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir through fake encounters and other pretexts, it has completed 550 days today under one of the most brutal, draconian, and inhuman lockdown modern world has ever witnessed, said Rosemary Victoria Schofield, a noted British author, biographer, and historian, in her talk to a Webinar as a main speaker, says a press release.

The webinar was arranged by the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR), Islamabad to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day titled ‘Kashmir under Siege: Pakistan India & an Unending War’.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. The day is marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Answering a question, she regretted that India was killing, injuring, raping, and destroying a defenseless community unabated and the powers that be, turning a blind eye for meager economic interests as those being killed and maimed are the children of a lesser God.

Responding to a question, Ms. Victoria Schofield said that the bilateral deteriorating politico-diplomatic and security relations surely harbor a live possibility of a dangerous escalation between not two but rather three nuclear powers in the region. While spending all its precious efforts and resources to isolate Pakistan both regionally and globally, Indian herself stands isolated seriously impacting her moral, political, and democratic credentials, she commented.

Meanwhile, in his message to the Webinar, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, said that currently, the status of human security in Indian Occupied Kashmir, especially political and social security, is troublesome. A year on since the revocation of the legal status of Kashmir, the situation of individual and personal security is quite worrisome, he said.