Haroon ready for Olympics qualifiers in Jordan

KARACHI: Pakistan will be fielding its taekwondo squad in the Asian qualifying round for Olympics to be held in May in Jordan.

A bunch of talented fighters are in line to represent the country in the qualifier. But the country’s top seed Haroon Khan is regarded as a dangerous player and is capable of springing surprise for the country in that tough event. He is in top shape and form and is determined to earn a berth for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I have been training hard and am very much confident to win an Olympic seat,” Haroon told ‘The News’ from Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Haroon, a 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist, showed his potential as a global fighter when he performed superbly in the World Championships in Manchester in 2019. He defeated the 2016 European Championships gold medallist Mourad Laachraoui of Belgium and Lebanon’s leading fighter Ralph Honeine.

“I know the strength of leading fighters who are coming to Jordan. I have played with them. I know how to tackle them,” Haroon said.

A year ago it was not known how the Quetta-born fighter will be able to return to national duty because he had a serious knee injury. He had a surgery in Karachi. And after seven-month rest he returned to the circuit. He now feels no issue. “I am perfect now. There is no issue,” Haroon said.

Because of Covid-19 issues it is not possible for Haroon to go abroad for training but he is still happy with the way he is training in Rawalpindi.

“Yes, it’s an issue but here training is good. I have a Korean coach and a few home-grown coaches working with me and I am satisfied. There are a few good fighters with whom I am training well. Every fighter in the world faces such issues of foreign training,” Haroon said.

The top two fighters in each weight category will make it to the Tokyo Olympics in Jordan’s qualifying round.

Haroon plays in -58kg.

Shahzaib, Jibran, Taimur Saeed, Aneela and Zoya Sabir are working hard to find place in a four-member Pakistan squad which Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) wants to send to Jordan.

The PTF has managed a training opportunity for England-based Aneela in England.

As many as 33 fighters, both male and female, have been kept in the camp at the Army Sports Complex in Rawalpindi. Army is providing board and lodging to the fighters and officials. The PTF is meeting the rest of the expenses of the training camp from its own resources.

The PTF has set up the camp for a couple of years. “Yes, we have held the camp for two years,” PTF president Col Waseem told ‘The News’.

“There are loads of international events including the Olympics qualification round in Jordan, Islamic Games, Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship (G-1) and World Youth Championship,” Waseem said. “And some are next year and in early 2023 Pakistan will be hosting South Asian Games. We are trying to keep our fighters in top shape for all these events,” Waseem said.

The PTF has kept its athletes active all the time despite lack of state funding. “It’s time now that we should stand on our own feet. It’s important,” Waseem stressed.