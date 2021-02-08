Nkwe confident South Africa can go all the way

RAWALPINDI: South Africa’s assistant coach Enoch Nkwe Sunday believed his team can go all the way to win the Test that according to him hangs in the balance.

“I strongly believe that we can win the Test as both Markram and Dussen are playing good innings. They are stepping up and taking the battle back to the Pakistan bowlers, which is good for us. We have worked on the players and hopefully, the duo would build on this partnership. Even if we lose the wicket, others would have to accept the challenge and achieve a win.”

Nkwe added that the batting unit was facing one last challenge in the series.

“Our batsmen haven’t scored a hundred in the series. I think it is right time now as we can score one or two hundreds to win the match on Monday. It is good to see our batsmen finally realising their responsibility.”

He said the think-tank has encouraged the boys to carry forward run spree.

“I think that our support is working as the boys are hungry to do something. We are there to back them to put in their best.”