Unkempt parks

The misuse and poor maintenance of public parks is a matter of great concern. Many public parks are rented out to people for marriages and other social functions. Once these functions are over, heaps of polythene bags and used paper plates or bowls, etc., are found lying here and there. The parks’ grass is also uprooted to set up tents. The crowd present at these functions pluck flowers and ruin the beauty of the park. The civic authorities have deployed only a part-time gardener for the maintenance of the park. Public parks provide a safe and relaxing environment. It is the responsibility of visitors to keep the parks clean. Since there is no watchman on duty in several parks, some visitors drop their household waste there, turning it into a waste bin. The relevant authorities should take immediate steps to ensure that no one is misusing the park and initiate effective measures for the proper maintenance of public parks.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi