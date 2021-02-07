2 brothers killed in DI Khan road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed when a speeding pickup plunged into a ravine in Dana Sarmeena Mughalkot area in Darazinda tehsil on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a Datsun pickup was on its way to Zhob from Dana Sarmeena Mughalkot in Darazinda tehsil.

They said the driver lost control over the vehicle apparently due to over speeding and fell into a deep gorge.

As a result, Qasim Khan and Amin Jan, who were stated to be brothers and residents of Zhob, were killed on the spot. The Rescue 1122 team retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the hospital. The vehicle was destroyed due to plunge into the ravine.