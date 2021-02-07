Customs seals 1,800 fuel pumps, seizes petrol, diesel

LAHORE: Around 1,800 petrol pumps were sealed out of 2600 petrol pumps which were identified as illegal by the Custom officials in a move against oil smugglers across the country. According to the documents available with The News, petrol worth Rs419,905,013 has been seized from these illegal petrol pumps while diesel worth Rs534,718,502 was also seized by the Custom officials.

In Punjab, more than 1600 petrol pumps were identified as illegal and more than 1000 petrol pumps sealed by the Custom officials with cooperation of districts administrations concerned. Petrol worth Rs2, 595, 291 and diesel worth Rs3,126,133 has been seized by the Custom officials in the province.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, 400 petrol outlets were identified illegal while less than 300 petrol pumps sealed by the Customs in cooperation with districts administrations concerned. Petrol worth Rs534, 653 and diesel worth Rs585,161 was seized.

In Sindh, more than 500 petrol outlets were identified and more than 400 petrol pumps were sealed by the Custom officials in cooperation with districts administrations concerned. Petrol worth Rs715, 340 and diesel worth Rs1, 012,785 was seized by the Custom officials.