Ex-Test umpire Said Shah dies aged 81

PESHAWAR: Mian Said Ahmad Shah, a senior international Test cricket umpire and the first umpire from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa died on Saturday due to prolonged illness. He was 81. He was laid to rest in his native village Sherkara, Matani.

Shah was born on April 28, 1940. He officiated in a Test match played between Pakistan and West Indies at Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar in 1997.

He also officiated in five One-Day Internationals played from 1984 to 1997. He made his ODI debut as Pakistani umpire against New Zealand at Multan in 1984 and his last ODI as umpire was South Africa vs West Indies at Lahore in 1997.

He was a professor of history in Government College Peshawar, however, his fame was due to his association with cricket umpiring.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was saddened by his passing. Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said: “Said served the game with distinction and continued to guide and inspire a generation of umpires even after his retirement.

“He also played a prominent role in the development of cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by identifying and nurturing talented young players from the region.

As a faculty member of the PCB panel of umpiring, Said trained many quality umpires. His services to cricket in the country will be remembered for a long time.”