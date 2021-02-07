‘Immunisation lone way to prevent polio’

Stressing the need for increaseing public awareness regarding anti-polio vaccination, Polio Communication Officer District South Dr Beenish Mehmood said immunisation was the lone and effective way to prevent polio.

She was addressing a meeting of the Pashtun elders in Lyari organised by Insaniyat Welfare Organisation Chief Saeed Chagarzai.

The elders were told at the event that polio was a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease and there was no cure for it except safe and effective vaccines. The elders were urged to make collective efforts to eradicate polio and make the country free of the crippling disease.

Chagarzai asked the elders to convince parents in the community to cooperate with health teams in administering anti-polio drops to their children, help the government locate children who were not vaccinated and convince the parents about the utility of immunisation.