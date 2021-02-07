Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi announces three-day virtual learning festival

To promote learning during the pandemic, the Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), a programme of civil society organisation Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), will host the Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) from February 8 to 10, 2021, with the collaboration of the British Council Pakistan, Children Library Complex (CLC), Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, Room to Read and National History Museum (NHM).

The PLF 2021 will be a hybrid festival of learning with a few students and teachers present on site and mostly attending it online from across Pakistan and beyond.

According to a statement issued, the programme for the PLF 2021 would cater to all segments of society, including students, teachers, parents and families. Over a 100 sessions have been planned for the three-day learning festival with around 76 resource persons from Pakistan, Nepal, United Kingdom and United States.

The sessions will be on various subjects and activities, including theatre, skits, puppet shows, book launches, creative writing, dance, music, storytelling with music and expression, Daastan Goi, climate change and environment, arts and crafts, mobile libraries of Pakistan, Mushaira and national curriculum.

An session titled ‘Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray’ will feature children’s poetry and prose.

The hybrid approach is expected to provide a vicarious experience to the online audience. Three locations of the festival will have their own online Zoom and Facebook live links and viewers could join the sessions during the three days.

According to the statement, the CLF is founded by Baela Raza Jamil of the ITA and co-founded by Ameena Saiyid of the Adab Festival in collaboration with a number of private and public organisations.