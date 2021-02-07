CDA starts COVID-19 vaccination

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday started vaccination of health care staff of the authority against COVID-19.

The vaccination process was being carried out at the CDA Hospital and in the first phase, the hospital staff and employees of the Directorate of Health Services are being vaccinated.

The second phase of vaccination of the same employees would be conducted after one month. An official of CDA management said that as per directives of the Prime Minister, the health care employees including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other hospital staff would be given priority.

The management has directed the staff to contact 1166 in case of any reaction to the vaccine. The PAF C-130 aircraft brought the first consignment of vaccine from China, earlier this week.