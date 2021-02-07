close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
February 7, 2021

CDA starts COVID-19 vaccination

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
February 7, 2021

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday started vaccination of health care staff of the authority against COVID-19.

The vaccination process was being carried out at the CDA Hospital and in the first phase, the hospital staff and employees of the Directorate of Health Services are being vaccinated.

The second phase of vaccination of the same employees would be conducted after one month. An official of CDA management said that as per directives of the Prime Minister, the health care employees including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other hospital staff would be given priority.

The management has directed the staff to contact 1166 in case of any reaction to the vaccine. The PAF C-130 aircraft brought the first consignment of vaccine from China, earlier this week.

Latest News

More From Islamabad