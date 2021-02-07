close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 7, 2021

Huge loans

Newspost

 
February 7, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Repaying loans’ (Feb 5) by Lt (r) Aizaz Haider. The writer has said that our leaders take a huge amount of loans to pay off the existing debts. These financial decisions have destroyed the country’s economy and increased poverty.

It is unfortunate that our government is not looking into this matter which is silently destroying the country. The government needs to work on projects that can help it increase its revenues. Non-productive projects will not contribute towards increasing government revenue.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran

Latest News

More From Newspost