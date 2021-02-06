Indian brutalities in Kashmir denounced in KP wide functions

PESHAWAR: Rallies and other functions were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and denounce the Indian aggression against innocent people in the held valley.

MARDAN: The Markaz-i-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran staged a rally which was led by Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah and other representatives of the trader community.

A large number of traders turned up at the event. The participants held banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and pro- Kashmir slogans.

NOWSHERA: Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan said India could no longer deprive the people of Held Kashmir of their right to self-determination. Addressing a function, he said that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Held Kashmir.

CHARSADDA: Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah said that Pakistan would spare no effort to help the Kashmiri people win their right to self-determination. Addressing a function, he said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the day was not far off when miseries of the Kashmiri people would come to an end. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also held a rally at the Farooq Azam Chowk in the Charsadda City. The speakers criticized India for subjecting the people of Kashmir to violence.

CHITRAL: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Upper Chitral. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfanud-din, Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Upper Chitral Shah Adnan, Sub divisional Police Officer, Mastuj Muhai- ud-din, MS Category D Hospital Booni Dr. Farman, ADO (F) Rehmat Ali, ADO (M) Upper Chitral Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Incharge Category D Hospital Booni Dr. Qaisar, rep of TMA Mastuj, rep of PHED Booni, rep of Social welfare Booni, Amjad Ahmad Sani, Manager National Bank Booni Branch, teachers, students, elders, reps of trade association Booni and a large number of people from different walk of life participated in the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfan ud-din and Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Shah Adnan addressed the rally and said that the entire Pakistani nations stood in solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims.

ABBOTTABAD: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz said that the government was striving to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

He was addressing a function organized by the district administration to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that India was preventing the people of Kashmir from exercising their right to self-determination.

He was representing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at the Kashmir Solidarity Day function at the Kohala Bridge. It was followed by a walk which was attended by people from all walks of life.

BANNU: The Bannu University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khair-uz-Zaman said that India could not quell the resistance of the Kashmiri people. He said the international community should play its role in helping the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

MANSEHRA: The Chinese engineers working at the 4300 megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project joined Pakistanis to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Dasu.

The Chinese, local engineers and workers took out a rally from Barseen Camp which culminated at the same point place after marching around the damâ€™s site at the Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

Holding Chinese, Pakistani and Kashmir flags, participants of the rally raised slogans demanding an end to Kashmiris genocide at the hands of the Indian forces.

The rallies and seminars were also organised across upper parts of Hazara to express their solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

In Mansehra rally which was taken out from outside the press club culminated at Khatm-i-Nobuwat chowk after marching through various roads.

In Upper Kohistan, a rally was taken out from a local high school and culminated at Kachari chowk after marching through various roads.

In Lower Kohistan, a rally was taken out from a local high school in Pattan and culminated after marching through various bazaars.

Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khan and District Police Officer Zulfiqar Jadoon took part in the rally.

In Torghar, a rally was also taken out to mark the day, which culminated at Judbah after marching various roads.

In Kolai-Palas the rally was also taken out to mark Kashmir solidarity day.

KARAK: The Jamaat-i-Islami, the traders association and members of civil society jointly took out a rally which was led by JI district president Zahoor Khan.

The speakers said that India had imposed lockdown in Kashmir for the last one and a half year. They said that more than 100,000 Kashmiri youth had been martyred at the hands of Indian Army.

LANDIKOTAL: The activists of political parties and residents jointly marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day and hoped that the people of Kashmir would soon gain independence from India.

The local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami led the walk in which the participants were holding black flags and banners inscribed with demands calling for the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

GHALLANAI: Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib Khan said that the people of Pakistan would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support to the people of Held Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of a rally, he said that India was perpetrating atrocities in Held Kashmir, but it could not subdue the people of the valley by using force.

BATKHELA: The officials of the Rescue 1122 held a walk at Batkhela bazaar to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, they criticized India for committing atrocities against the Kashmiri people.

MIRANSHAH: The people here took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir.

The participants of the rally marched from the Governor Model School to Pakistan Market. A large number of people, including local elders and schoolchildren participated in the rally.

WANA: Like other parts of the country, the people in South Waziristan also took out rallies to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A rally was held at Wana Bazaar which was led by Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan and other government officials.