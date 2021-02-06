Two martyred, 16 hurt in explosions at Quetta, Sibi

Ag Agencies

QUETTA: Separate explosions in Quetta and Sibi in Balochistan left at least two martyred and 16 wounded on Friday.

Earlier in the day, 16 people were injured in an attack on a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in district Sibi. State media reported that the blast was caused when an explosive device attached to a motorcycle went off.

Police said unknown assailants parked the motorbike near Loni Road which went off causing injuries to number of people. One was said to be critically wounded.

Later in the day, a blast at Quetta killed at least two people and left several injured, Geo News reported. While there were no further details of the blast at the time of this report, police said several vehicles were damaged.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Dr Rabb said two bodies from the site and four injured individuals were brought to the facility.

CCTV footage of the blast acquired by Geo News shows pedestrians running for their lives after an explosion near a truck.