Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with enthusiasm in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with enthusiasm in the provincial metropolis on Friday as rallies, demonstrations, seminars and exhibitions were arranged to express sympathies with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

A number of political parties, different groups and educational institutions organised rallies and functions to mark the day.

The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami staged a big rally. Led by central deputy chief of the party Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan and acting provincial president Maulana Mohammad Ismail, the rally started from the historic Mahabat Khan mosque soon after Friday prayers.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The rally marched towards Chowk Yadgar where it converted into a public gathering.

The participants were also chanting slogans against India and in support of the people of Kashmir.

The speakers came down hard on the Indian government for unleashing a reign of terror against the people of Kashmir.

They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its failure to strongly pursue the Kashmir cause and own bold policies in this regard.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl also organised a rally in the provincial metropolis to mark the day. The rally started from the party’s secretariat on the Ring Road. JUI-F spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan and former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai led the rally.

The party arranged similar rallies in all the district headquarters to mark the day on the call of party’s central chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The Ghazali Institute of Medical Sciences Peshawar held functions on its different campuses to mark the day. Director of the institute Mohammad Ibraheem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speech competitions were arranged on the occasion to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada, led a rally outside the Peshawar Press Club to mark the occasion.

Members from other faiths were in attendance as well. The participants raised slogans against India and in support of the Kashmiris who were undergoing the worst repression in Occupied Kashmir. The trade community members, including the property dealers, staged a separate rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. The participants of the rally torched the Indian flag to show anger at the brutalities unleashed by the Indian security forces in the held valley.

The member from the KP Assembly, Rabia Basri, led a rally in historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar. A number of traders joined in as well. The participants were carrying the Kashmir flag. They raised slogans to condemn the Indian harsh measures in Occupied Kashmir.

The Culture Department arranged a photographic exhibition at the Nishtar Hall. A large number of people, including women and children, visited the hall to see the photographs displayed there to highlight the Indian repressive measures in Occupied Kashmir.