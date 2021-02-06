Pakistanis stand by Kashmiris: Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister and Punjab Kashmir Committee Chairman Raja Basharat, in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the entire Pakistani nation was united and standing by the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiri brothers and sisters are standing firm in the face of Modi's longest lockdown. Raja Basharat said that along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the people of Punjab were shaking the conscience of the international community on the brutalities occurring in Indian-Held Kashmir. Later, the provincial law minister along with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the main event of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Governor’s House and also took part in a rally held to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan said that the day of February 5 reminds us to continue diplomatic, moral and political support for the people of Kashmir at every level.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and incumbent government has raised the issue of Occupied Kashmir at every forum.

The minister said that life in Jammu and Kashmir remains paralysed since August due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services. Rizwan said that the Indian government has increased deployment of troops in the region.

The western media is also exposing the true face of India and the UN Human Rights Council at its meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in occupied

Kashmir, he said.