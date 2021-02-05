Sindh team to meet HEC chairman on degree programme

KARACHI: Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has approached Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Asim Hussain after the Sindh government openly opposed the termination of the two-year degree programme.

A three-member delegation of Sindh Higher Education Commission led by Dr. Asim Hussain will meet Dr. Tariq Banuri and other senior officials in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation of Sindh also includes Secretary Sindh HEC Moinuddin and NED University. Vice Chancellor Dr Soroush Lodhi will also be present. During the meeting, the Sindh HEC chairman will convey province's concerns over the termination of the two-year degree programme by the Federal HEC.

Talking to the correspondent, Dr. Asim Hussain said that he is not against this four-year degree programme as graduation is done after 16 years of education all over the world. He will emphasise in his meeting with Dr. Tariq Banuri that students should be given four-year degree. In the degree programme, they have the right to study for a degree in two years or to continue it for the next two years without interruption in the universities. Similarly, the external candidates i.e. private students can also get two years from the universities. He said that space should be maintained for private students.