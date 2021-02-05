close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

Kh Asif's remand extended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday extended judicial remand of former foreign minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif till February 18. The NAB prosecutor informed the court the bureau had upgraded the inquiry against Khawaja Asif into an investigation. Meanwhile, an application was moved by the counsel of Asif seeking a court order to allow his family members to meet him. However, the court returned the application.

Latest News

More From Pakistan