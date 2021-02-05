Kh Asif's remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday extended judicial remand of former foreign minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif till February 18. The NAB prosecutor informed the court the bureau had upgraded the inquiry against Khawaja Asif into an investigation. Meanwhile, an application was moved by the counsel of Asif seeking a court order to allow his family members to meet him. However, the court returned the application.