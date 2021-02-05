Governor urges world to help end HR violations in held Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Thursday appealed to the international community to play a role to end the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and support plebiscite there for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

In a statement on the eve of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said: “Every year the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day all over Pakistan to express solidarity with brave and innocent Kashmiris in getting their legitimate demand for the right to self-determination”.

The governor said: “On this day, the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, solemnly reaffirm their unflinching and continued moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.”

“India from last so many decades has openly been disregarding International laws and UN resolutions by committing sheer human right violations in the illegally occupied valley and unleashing brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris to shake the freedom struggle,” he added.

Shah Farman said India had imposed a curfew in the held valley from last 18-months to subdue the Kashmiri people but has miserably failed in the nefarious designs as with every passing day the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination is gaining momentum.

He said: “Let me reaffirm that Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fully support their principled stance and struggle for the right to self-determination.”

The governor said the present leadership of Pakistan will continue raising voice against Indian brutalities in illegally occupied Kashmir at all international forums in an effective manner till the logical conclusion.

“I pay tribute to the spirit and courage of Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination. I assure them that we are with them in their noble cause and will never leave them alone,” he asserted.