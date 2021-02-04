close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 4, 2021

Solarisation of Basic Health Units starts in Punjab

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 4, 2021

LAHORE: The Phase 1 & 2 of solarisation of Basic Health Units in Punjab has been launched. A contract signing ceremony in this connection was held here on Wednesday, which was attended by Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Under the project, all the BHUs in Punjab will be converted to solar energy in 2021 in phases. The first two phases will be completed by June 2021. It may be noted that the government of Punjab through Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA) intends to solarize all public institutes of Punjab. There are more than 89,000 electrical connections in Punjab, which have an estimated solar potential of around 1200MW. In the first phase, 10 public institutes are being solarized.

Latest News

More From Pakistan