Nothing wrong with Covid-19 vaccine: Muslim scholars, Darul Afta decree to use corona vaccine, says Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Strongly rejecting misunderstandings being created against the coronavirus vaccine, the Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that there is nothing wrong with the Covid-19 vaccine and declared that renowned scholars of the Muslim world and Darul Afta Pakistan have decreed to administer vaccination against coronavirus as there was nothing wrong with that. He also announced that February 5th will be observed to express support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and on that day, the Friday congregations all over the country will also offer special prayers for the liberation of the Kashmiris in IIOJK.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday in Islamabad, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, declared that renowned scholars of the Muslim world and Darul Afta Pakistan have decreed to administer vaccination against coronavirus as there is nothing wrong with that. He also rejected the misunderstandings being created against the coronavirus vaccine, saying there is nothing wrong with the vaccine.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the misuse of blasphemy law is being contained with the support of the government, Ulema and lawyers. “No one will be allowed to misuse the blasphemy law for their vested interests,” he said. Ashrafi categorically said not a single case on misuse of blasphemy law has been reported in the country during the last three months. He said that legal action must be taken against elements responsible for fanning religious extremism, excommunication, and anarchy in the country. “In any civilized society, no one could be allowed to make hateful speeches to stir sectarian violence and chaos in the country,” he said.

Ashrafi said that since the inauguration of the PTI government, instances of forceful conversions have reduced in the country. The minorities have full protection in the country and there is religious harmony in the society,he said. He said some elements conspired to fan sectarian differences in the country during Muharramul Haram but the government ensured peace and stability by taking action against such elements. ”The PTI government is the protector of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of prophethood (SAW),” he said. He said endeavours are being made with support and cooperation of the Islamic world to ensure legislation through the United Nations Organization (UNO) against Islamophobia and to ensure sanctity of Namoos-e-Risalat, holy prophets and all the heavenly scriptures. Hafiz Ashrafi also said that stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Namoos-e-Risalat is being considered as stance of the entire Muslim world and PTI's incumbent government is representing Ummah and Islam at every forum in the world. The SAPM also announced that in Friday congregations on the 5th February, we will express our support and solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris. “Kashmir and Palestine are burning issues of the Ummah and time has come for their resolution,” he said.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that some political elements are trying to create misunderstandings about Pakistan's relations with the Arab Islamic countries for personal gain.