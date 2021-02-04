FIA resolves issue leading to hacking of Justice Faez Isa’s phone

ISLAMABAD: The mobile phone of Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faez Isa, which was allegedly hacked recently, has now been restored, it emerged on Wednesday, According to sources, a forensics team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) met Justice Isa and inspected his mobile phone.

Sources said that there was “an application problem in the mobile phone and that issue was resolved”. A day earlier, the top court’s public relations office had said in a statement that Justice Isa’s cell phone had been hacked. In the statement, the office said: "It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked."

The statement said that there is "suspicion" that "misguiding communication" could be relayed via the judge's mobile phone. Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country." He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.