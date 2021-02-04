‘Effective policing to help bust gangs, arrest absconders’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and land grabbers.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review law and order situation and efforts of Islamabad City Zone police against crime. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP (Investigation), Atta ur Rehman, AIG (Operations) Usman Tipu, SP (City) Omer Khan and Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of the City Zone.

The IGP reviewed the performance of City Zone and appreciated those performing well. Islamabad police chief said that the future of the young generation would be protected through strict action against drug pushers.

He directed all police officials to complete investigation on cases and submit their challans with courts at the earliest.

He directed all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP was told that City Zone recovered looted items, vehicles, bikes, weapons, drugs, gold ornaments, and other valuables. He said that proclaimed offenders and court absconders were presented before the court.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and constitute teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest. He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.