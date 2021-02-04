Early detection can help cure most cancers

Islamabad : As many as 200,000 new cancer cases are being reported in Pakistan every year, of which 40 to 50 percent of the patients lose their lives because of late diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Asif Masood, Consultant Radiation Oncologist and Head of the Radiation Oncology Department at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) shared this piece of information at an event organsied by the hospital in connection with World Cancer Day. The theme of the day was ‘I Am and I Will,’ and its purpose was to raise public awareness and access to early detection and diagnosis for preventing cancer-related deaths.

Dr. Asif Masood said, cancer is the third cause of death worldwide. He said, breast cancer is the most common cancer in Pakistan, followed by cancer of the head and neck, and lung cancer. He stressed the need for early detection, screening, and treatment to prevent deaths. Explaining the treatment options, he said, treatment depends on the patient’s stage of cancer, and can include surgery combined with radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Dr. M. Farrukh, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at SIH, shared that more than one-third of all cancer cases can be prevented, and another one-third can be cured if detected early and treated properly. “By implementing resource-appropriate strategies, we can save up to 3.7 million lives every year,” he said.

Dr. Farrukh explained the seven warning signs of cancer which are: changes in bathroom habits, a sore that does not heal, unusual discharge and bleeding from natural orifices, thickness or lumps in the breast or other places, indigestion and difficulty in swallowing, obvious changes in moles or warts, and nagging cough and hoarseness.