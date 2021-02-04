NBP, WAPDA reach National Badminton final

LAHORE: NBP and WAPDA reached the final of the Men’s event of the 58th National Badminton Championship at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the women’s event, Sindh and Army qualified for the final.

In men’s first semi-final, NBP defeated SNGPL 3-0. NBP’s Anjum Bashir defeated SNGPL’s Shameer Iftikhar 21-17, 14-21, 22-20. In doubles, Kashif Silhari and Raja Hasnain defeated Ahmed Tariq and Muhammad Noman 21-5, 21-18. In the second singles, Murad Ali defeated Muqit Tahir 21-12, 21-16.

In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0. In the first singles, Zulqarnain Haider defeated Umar Jahangir 21-8, 21. In the doubles, Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Hashir Bashir defeated Faraz and Shayan 21-12, 21-12. In the other singles, Abdul Rehman defeated Fazal Rehman 21-9, 22-20.

In women’s first semi-final, Army defeated Sindh 2-0. In the second semi-final, WAPDA defeated NBP by 3-0.