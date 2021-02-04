Sohail got ‘used to getting dropped’

LAHORE: Right-arm pacer Sohail Khan has said he is now used to getting dropped from the national team despite performing at every level.

Speaking to mediamen, Khan expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the national team for South Africa series without playing a single match in New Zealand.

“I am used to getting dropped despite performing. In England, I performed in side matches, took 13 wickets in two matches but didn’t get a chance there. In New Zealand, again I didn’t get a chance due to being unfit in the team’s combination,” he shared.

“Then for South Africa series, I was told that here spin tracks will be made so I will not be a part of the team, dropped again. But, I will keep on working hard as I have talked to chief selector Mohammad Wasim and he told me that I am still there in their plans. Let’s see, what happens,” he said.

Khan, 36, said that he got a chance to work with the team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis in England and New Zealand. “Waqar Bhai worked with me in England and New Zealand. I tried to learn a few things from him. I will keep on working to make myself stronger for the comeback,” he said.

“I have improved my fitness as earlier a lot of people used to criticise me on my fitness. I have also worked on my batting and fielding. I am ready once again to make a comeback in the national team,” he added.