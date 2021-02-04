close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

Property transfer: LDA ends succession certificate condition

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

LAHORE:To save time and money of the citizens, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has ended the condition of succession certificate for transfer of property to the legal heirs of a deceased.

LDA officials said that the decision was taken for the convenience of the citizens. Under the new rule, LDA will recognize and accept the family registration certificate issued by NADRA for transferring property of a deceased to the legal heirs. LDA officials said now the property will be registered in the shortest possible time and a regular notification for implementation of this decision has been issued.

Latest News

More From Lahore