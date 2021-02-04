Property transfer: LDA ends succession certificate condition

LAHORE:To save time and money of the citizens, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has ended the condition of succession certificate for transfer of property to the legal heirs of a deceased.

LDA officials said that the decision was taken for the convenience of the citizens. Under the new rule, LDA will recognize and accept the family registration certificate issued by NADRA for transferring property of a deceased to the legal heirs. LDA officials said now the property will be registered in the shortest possible time and a regular notification for implementation of this decision has been issued.