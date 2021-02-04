Basharat promises resolving Journalist Colony issue

LAHORE:Chief Minister’s committee members Minister for Law Raja Basharat and Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan chaired a meeting on the issue of illegal occupancies in Journalist Colony, at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Javed Farooqi, officers from relevant departments and Journalists Housing Foundation officials were present.

The house discussed the prospects regarding evacuation of illegal possessions in Block-B of Journalists Colony. Raja Basharat said four blocks had been settled in the colony while the issue of Block-B would also the resolved. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had given clear instructions to end illegal occupations in the colony.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "We have to decide how to end these illegal occupations which have been going on for years. We will continue our efforts until the deserving journalists get their due right.”

The CCPO assured that as soon as the competent authority would give instructions, the operation would be started. Arshad Ansari said illegal occupations had been going on for last 15 to 18 years and it was getting very late to end them so all the departments concerned should work together to get the possession. The law minister convened a meeting next week and directed the senior member Board of Revenue, secretary law, additional advocate general, commissioner and deputy commissioner to also ensure their participation.

UET VC’s book: The latest book by University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar “Unix: The Textbook, Third Edition” has been ranked 9th in Book Authority’s ranking of Best Unix Books of All Time. The list was compiled based on the recommendations by top software engineers: Tim O’Reilly, Julia Evans, Garry Tan and James Hong. As featured on CNN, Forbes and Inc, Book Authority identifies and ranks the best books in the world based on public mentions, recommendations, ratings and sentiment. Dr Sarwar is the only Pakistani whose six books have been published in the USA.