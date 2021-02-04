Erdogan slams LGBT, students

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the LGBT movement as incompatible with Turkey’s values and compared student protesters to "terrorists" as a month of youth-driven rallies shook his rule.

More than 300 students and their supporters were detained in Istanbul and the capital Ankara in increasingly violent and politically-charged altercations with the police this week. The protests first erupted after Erdogan appointed party loyalist Melih Bulu as the head of Istanbul’s elite Bogazici University at the start of the year.