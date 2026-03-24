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AGI era begins? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s big statement sparks AI debate

High-level AGI is expected to run organizations or make strategic decisions usually left to humans

By Aqsa Qaddus Tahir
March 24, 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a Lex Fridman podcast made a shocking statement about the advent of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). This is the stage in AI development where machines outmatch or surpass human intelligence, culminating in the Singularity. 

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