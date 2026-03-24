Country singer leaves fans 'disappointed' with unexpected announcement

Country singer Marcus King left his fans disappointed as he announced the cancellation of his upcoming international tour.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 30-year-old singer shared that he has cancelled his upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand.

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“Hi everyone, there’s nothing in the world we hate more than having to cancel a show, let alone an entire tour – but sometimes the business side of things just doesn’t line up with our desires / need to play for as many of you amazing folks as possible,” he penned.

"With that, we sadly must announce that due to the cancellation of Bluesfest, we won’t be able to go on with our planned Australia & New Zealand run,” continued the Beautiful Stranger hitmaker.

Marcus added, "Bluesfest was the anchor for this trip and without that, it just isn’t possible. We WILL be back and we WILL get together again next get down – down under.”

Following the announcement, Marcus' fans rushed to the comment section of the post to express their disappointment over the cancellation.

"Nooooo! I have my Melbourne ticket," penned one fans.

"We love ya down here mate! Such a blow for us all losing Bluesfest but I know there is an audience here awaiting your return when the time is right," commented another one.

For those unversed, Marcus was scheduled to perform in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 1, followed by BluesFest in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

BluesFest, which has been held over the Easter long weekend since 1990, had already been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.