Josh Duhamel on waiting for a baby girl with wife Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is excited about becoming a girl dad after two boys.

The 53-year-old actor and model spoke of the upcoming birth during a chat with E! News about his new comedy, Preschool.

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"I don't know what to make of it. I'm just so... I cannot wait to meet her," he said. "And I think there's something about dads and their little girls. It's different, you know?"

His wife, Audra Mari, confirmed the pregnancy earlier this year through a social media post, sharing black-and-white photos of her baby bump.

“Adding a little girl to our story.. We can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned her post.

The pair, who married in 2022, welcomed their first child together, son Shepherd, in January 2024. Duhamel is also a father to his son, Axl Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.

The Transformers actor has previously spoken about fatherhood and each stage of his children’s growth. "I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone," he told People.

He also hinted at how his sons are poles apart in their personalities and interests. "My wife's father is a big car guy and a collector of cars, and I think that Shepherd is very much like his grandfather," Duhamel told the magazine. "He just loves cars, ... and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he's driving. Even if it's a little tricycle, he wants to get in there and pretend."