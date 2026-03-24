Miley Cyrus steps back into Hannah Montana role for anniversary special

Miley Cyrus has recreated a nostalgic intro ahead of a Hannah Montana anniversary special.

The network just dropped a clip of the 33-year-old Grammy winner channeling her Hannah Montana days with the nostalgic line, “I’m Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana, and you’re watching Disney Channel.”

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Notably, the network also shared another clip earlier on Monday, giving out a few more glimpses of the upcoming special and soft-launching "a brand new song."

"sorry did i see BRAND. NEW. SONG??!?!" one fan wrote excitedly under the network's post on Instagram.

"I was hoping for movie or something not a podcast," wrote another while the rest cheered on the singer.

The revival comes as the series approaches its 20th anniversary, with a special set to air on Disney+ on March 24.

Preview clips show Cyrus returning to the world of the series, including walking through recreated sets and wearing the character’s signature blonde wig.

The show originally revolved around a teenager, Miley Stewart, who balanced life as a student with her secret identity as pop star Hannah Montana.

Disney announced the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on February 17, featuring a look back at the series with “never-before-seen archival footage” and an interview with Cyrus, who rose to fame thanks to the hit 2000s show.

Cyrus has also confirmed that Selena Gomez will be part of the celebration.