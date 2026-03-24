Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on Nicholas Brendon's sudden death: 'It's a tragedy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on Nicholas Brendon's sudden death

Sarah Michelle Gellar has finally broken the silence on the sudden death of her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon.

The 48-year-old actress opened up about the heartbreaking loss on Monday while speaking to the Daily Mail at the premiere of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come in Rome.

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"It's a tragedy," she said. "It's a tragedy when you lose anyone at any point."

"It's a bigger tragedy when you lose someone way sooner than needs to be," Sarah continued. "This business is very tough, and we've had...it feels like we've had more tragedy than other shows."

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress added that it's "probably not the case, but it feels that way because it's personal, and it's in our faces."

For those unversed, Nicholas breathed his last on March 20. The actor died in his sleep of natural causes, Nicholas' family said in a statement shared on social media.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," the family said in the post.

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was," as per the family's statement.