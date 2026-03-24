Sienna Miller reveals how she deals with criticism after her pregnancy in 40s

Sienna Miller recently revealed how she is feeling about her third pregnancy in her 40s.

Miller chatted with Glamour for an interview, where she opened up about her late pregnancy.

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The 44-year-old American-British actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2012 with her ex-partner Tom Sturridge. Her second daughter, whom she shares with her current partner, Oli Green, was born in January 2024 and now she is expecting her third child.

Articulating her thoughts, Miller said "being pregnant in your 40s is the best,” adding, "Having had a baby at 29, and then having a baby at 42, and now 44, it’s so much easier when you don’t have the conflict of feeling scattered and like you want to be doing X, Y, Z.”

"If I’m in bed at 9 p.m. with a book, I’m so happy now. And now I’ve got the excuse to do it. Life is in a more grounded space. I think the 30s are chaos. You’re like, 'I want to settle down. I want kids,’” she noted.

In addition, Miller also talked about embracing more relaxed philosophy in her 40s and how she made a decision to get pregnant for the third time.

"But by the time you hit 40, you’re like, 'I kind of know who I am. I don’t really give a s**** about what anyone else thinks.’ I’m a much more grounded human,” the American Sniper actress said.

It is important to note that Sienna Miller froze her eggs in her “late 30s” but she “didn't use them” until her third pregnancy.