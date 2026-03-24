Charlie Puth's wife welcomes firstborn with meaningful jewellery

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are keeping friends, family, and fans updated on precious moments since the arrival of their first newborn, a son named Jude.

The couple announced the birth on March 23, revealing that their first child was born on March 13.

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They paired the announcement with a series of photos showing moments from the hospital and their early days as parents.

One photo featured a necklace with a gem-encrusted “J,” referencing their son’s name, as the baby’s hand rested near the pendant.

Other images showed the newborn wrapped in blankets with his name, Puth feeding him, the couple holding him, and handwritten notes documenting early milestones like feeding updates.

The announcement caption, “Hey Jude”, referenced the song by The Beatles, tying the newborn’s name to the famous track.

Puth and Sansone married in September 2024 but have largely kept their relationship private.

Last year, Puth opened up about the excitement of becoming a dad when speaking with host Jimmy Fallon during an October 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm gonna be a dad," Puth said, before quickly adding, "I was told not to reveal the gender."