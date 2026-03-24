Orlando Bloom finds new love after parting ways with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has found new love following her split from Katy Perry.

On Monday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the Troy star has quietly been dating model Luisa Laemmel "for several months."

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"Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months," the insider claimed. "They’ve become a proper little family unit, and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip. "

"He is based in Los Angeles while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time. But they’re constantly in touch, and there’s a real spark," added the confidant.

Orlando first sparked dating rumors with Luisa in February when the two were seen leaving the Super Bowl arm-in-arm in Santa Clara, California.

For those unversed, Orlando was previously in a relationship with Katy. After intense speculation about the state of their relationship, the former couple publicly announced they had called off their six-year engagement in June 2025.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," they said in a statement given to People magazine.

It is pertinent to mention that Orlando and Katy share a 6-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.