'Superman' star, Oscar-nominated actress Valerie Perrine dies after battle with Parkinson’s disease

Valerie Perrine has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The news was confirmed by her friend Stacey Souther, who said Perrine departed peacefully at home on 23 March 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She had lived with Parkinson’s disease and central tremors for more than 15 years.

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Perrine's career spanned projects across film and television, with her debut in 1972 in Slaughterhouse-Five. She shot to fame with her performance in Lenny (1974), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for her role as Honey Bruce opposite Dustin Hoffman.

She later got more fame after playing Eve Teschmacher in the Superman films alongside Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman. Her films also include The Electric Horseman (1979) with Robert Redford.

Beyond acting, Perrine was a prominent figure in 1970s pop culture and appeared in Playboy. She suffered declining health in her later years and remained largely out of the public eye.