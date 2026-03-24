Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud 'reignites' this week: Here's why

Taylor Swift, Kanye West eye grabbing headlines as both plot PR moves

The Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud is affixed to pop culture. It began at the MTV VMAs in 2009, and with multiple run-ins with each other ever since, the beef could explode yet again.



The matter is that both figures are eyeing the spotlight for this week. Now, what's unfolding will be Ye dropping the album Bully - his first album in four years.

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While the promotions have been set up for the album, which asks fans to dance to a song from the album.

But hours before Ye's album's planned release, Swift was set to make her first awards show appearance in eighteen months at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles.

Here, a report in The U.S. Sun claims, a clash set in.

An insider tells the outlet that both celebrities are making PR moves to steal the spotlight.

“Taylor and Ye both like having all eyes on them, so they will be doing everything to try and grab the headlines. The fact that they will be fighting for the spotlight at the end of the week means both teams have been looking at making the most impact."

Though a source shares that Swift may back off from a supposed PR battle for attention, it is unclear what Ye will do.

“Taylor takes the high ground when it comes to Ye, but all bets are off as to what he will do to promote his album.”

Swift previously opened up about the mental toll of having a spat with West. In a throwback interview with Vogue, she said, "When you say someone is cancelled, it's not a TV show."

"It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, 'Kill yourself,'" she concluded.