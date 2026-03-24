What Kim Kardashian's family really thinks of her new beau Lewis Hamilton?

Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton is "an easy-going guy with great energy."

On Monday, an insider told People magazine that Kim's family likes the F1 star.

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"Her family likes him and Kim's very into him," the source told the outlet.

Last weekend, Lewis was seen with Kim Kardashian and her three kids in Tokyo for a spring break trip. For those unversed, the SKIMS founder shares four kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.

"They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that Kim and Lewis have "more than just a casual connection."

"It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued," added a tipster.

Additionally, another insider told Us Weekly that Kim and Lewis have known each other for several years.

"Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both," the source said.

"They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are," added a tipster.