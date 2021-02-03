It’s time to extend hand of peace in all directions: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday Pakistan and India must resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a “dignified and peaceful manner” as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring that human tragedy to its logical conclusion.

Pakistan stood firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence, said Gen Bajwa while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy, Asghar Khan. “It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions,” he remarked.

Gen Bajwa, however, said: “We will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness.”

Congratulating the graduating cadets, he said Pakistan is a peace loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Chief of Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa said the armed forces of Pakistan were fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat. “The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan had brought great improvement in the internal security environment,” he added.

The army chief specially commended the critical role played by PAF in the war on terror. “The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.”

The whole nation was proud of its air force and “I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come”, he reiterated.

He hailed the presence of cadets from Saudi Arabia for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. “This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our defence forces indeed. We are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together,” he concluded.

A total of 133 graduating cadets, including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and six lady cadets graduated at the occasion. The army chief awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders. The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team “Sherdil” and a specialised military drill “Hamza Flight” of the academy. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.