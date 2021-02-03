BN Polo, Barry’s record convincing victories

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: BN Polo and Barry’s recorded convincing victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.
In the first match of the day, BN Polo outscored DS Polo/ASC by 7-4. From BN Polo, Mariano Raigal thrashed in three tremendous goals while Babar Naseem banged in a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal apiece. From DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet.