Wed Feb 03, 2021
Chakri Road

Newspost

 
February 3, 2021

Rawalpindi’s Chakri Road is in poor condition. I regularly travel on this road and have come to this conclusion that the authorities are not paying attention to the maintenance of this road.

Big potholes are damaging vehicle that ply on this road. The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is requested to take notice of this dangerous road and make sure that the carpeting of this road is done at the earliest.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi

