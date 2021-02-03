close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
AFP
February 3, 2021

Seized S Korean crew to leave Iran

World

AFP
February 3, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Islamic republic has permitted the crew of a seized South Korean tanker to leave the country as part of a "humanitarian move". "In a humanitarian move by Iran, the crew of the South Korean tanker accused of polluting the environment of the Persian Gulf were allowed to leave the country," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

