Seized S Korean crew to leave Iran

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said the Islamic republic has permitted the crew of a seized South Korean tanker to leave the country as part of a "humanitarian move". "In a humanitarian move by Iran, the crew of the South Korean tanker accused of polluting the environment of the Persian Gulf were allowed to leave the country," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.